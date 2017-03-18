'Mario Kart' release date for Nintendo Switch: 'Mario Kart 8 Deluxe' coming to Nintendo's latest console on April 28

In just a few weeks, Nintendo will be bringing back one of its classic games to its latest gaming console, the Nintendo Switch. "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe" will be the first game ever to be released on the console, featuring Nintendo's most iconic character, Mario.

All the things that the original version had are incorporated into the latest game, but with new exciting adjustments. According to Screen Rant, "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe" for Nintendo Switch will feature the same characters, tracks, and karts from the Wii U version, and will also introduce new karts inspired by Nintendo's "Splatoon"; new battle courses, such as the Renegade Roundup, Bob-omb Blast, Balloon Battle, Shine Thief, and Coin Runners; and new characters, such as Inkling Girl, Inkling Boy, King Boo, Dry Bones, and Bowser Jr. It is said to have the biggest number of racers in the history of "Mario Kart," having 42 characters in total.

The upcoming game is expected to reach a wider audience compared to the Wii U version because players can get their "Mario Kart" fix anytime and anywhere with the Nintendo Switch, and can also opt to play it in high resolution in the comforts of their own home. "It's also an eminently portable version of the game, though if played on TV, a visual polish lets it run at 1080p and 60 frames per second, versus the Wii U's native 720p," says a report on TIME.

What's even great about playing the iconic game on Nintendo Switch is that it can accommodate up to eight people in its local wireless multiplayer feature. In the new game, players will also soon have the ability to hold two items at a time. According to Nintendo, this includes "new items returning from previous Mario Kart games such as Boo, the item-stealing ghost, and the Feather, which gives you a high jump in battle mode."

"Mario Kart 8 Deluxe" is coming to Nintendo Switch on April 28.