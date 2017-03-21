Mandisa returns with 'Out of the Dark' album after battling depression for 3 years

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Mandisa will be releasing her new album called 'Out of the Dark' this May. (Facebook/Mandisa)

Grammy Award-winning singer and former "American Idol" contestant Mandisa is back with a new album called "Out of the Dark."

"Out of the Dark" is Mandisa's fifth album and her first musical release in four years. The songs in the album reportedly deal with the struggles she faced during her three-year bout with depression. The album will be released on May 19 through Capitol CMG.

The Christian singer was forced to take some time away from the music scene after her depression rendered her powerless. Thankfully, Mandisa was able to conquer her depression and create new music recalling her incredible journey.

"My hope is that people will be on this journey with me," she said in a statement to The Christian Post. "When I began, I was in a really dark place, but where I am today is so much better and so much lighter!"

Mandisa's first single is called "Unfinished," and it was released just last week. The song is an honest testimony of her mood disorder. The lyrics talk about the fears that used to haunt her. The lyrics go: "Cause that world I painted / Where things just all work out / It started changing / And I started having doubts / And it got me so down."

Last July, the Christian singer actually opened up about her depression and revealed the gospel song that helped her get through it.

"A few months ago I was in a pretty deep depression. I isolated myself and closed out all of my loved ones, including God. Eventually, I felt so hopeless and far away from my heavenly Father that I could see no way out of the self-imposed pit that I climbed into," Mandisa wrote on her Facebook page.

Mandisa might be at a loss then, but God was always watching over her. He then sent her an uplifting message through a song. When she turned on the radio, she chanced upon the new Casting Crowns song called "One Step Away" from K-LOVE Radio.

The song is all about people making mistakes, being overcome with regret, and coming home to God's open arms. Mandisa said that anyone who is facing depression should give the song a listen. "This is the exact kind of song I wish I had heard during that period. If anyone feels now the way I felt then, be encouraged as you listen," she said.