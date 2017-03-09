Man Pretends To Be Jesus In Dating App Tinder

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

A man is pretending to be Jesus Christ in the dating app Tinder. (Screenshot/Tinder)

A man is mocking Jesus Christ in the dating app Tinder, and he is slowly gaining attention in doing so.

The man wears a beard, robe and sash in his Tinder profile, according to Charisma News. He completes his look by pouring water into a glass filled with wine, and even places Swedish fish and tortillas beside him to signify communion.

As for his profile description, he says he is a 21-year-old carpenter. "Actually several thousand years old [I don't know] why it says 21. Downside: I've only been nailed once. Upside: I would die for you, so you know I'm committed."

The "Tinder Jesus" also joked that his dad is "a pretty big deal" who always beats him in the game of dreidel — a gambling toy found in many European cultures.

"Swipe right if you need some Jesus in you," he added.

"Tinder Jesus" makes a lot of crude and religious jokes, and he often references Justin Bieber's fans "Beliebers" and quotes Taylor Swift's songs from time to time, reported Pop Dust.

In one conversation, "Tinder Jesus" told a woman that he is going to turn her into fine (instead of water into wine). He told another lady that the reason why Solomon had 700 wives was because he never met her.

"Tinder Jesus" also conversed with a woman named Carol and hoped she is a "Belieber." The woman went along with his talk because she wrote back, "I believe in you Jesus. Save me from my sins please," and he replied, "It's Justin you need to worry about."

It seems like "Tinder Jesus" is open to meeting people of different genders, because he also struck up a conversation with a guy. His pick-up line goes: "You know what the Temple of Veil and I have in common? We're both ripped."

A man named Anthony told "Tinder Jesus" that Leviticus instructs them to get stoned together. "Tinder Jesus" seemed to have appreciated the joke, replying: "Is it a sin that you stole my heart?"