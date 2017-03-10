Malaysian Pastor Raymond Koh Kidnapping: Man Arrested After He Asked For Ransom Money

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Police in Malaysia have arrested a man in connection with the alleged kidnapping of Pastor Raymond Koh, who went missing on February 13.

According to Channel NewsAsia, the 32-year-old man was arrested after he asked Koh's family for ransom money and has been remanded in custody.

Malaysian Pastor Raymond Koh has been missing for over three weeks now. change.org

Koh is believed to have been targeted because of his Christian faith and evangelistic work and the incident has led to fears of increasing pressure on Christians in the Muslim-majority country.

Koh's abduction in Petaling Jaya was captured on a video, which is still under investigation. In the CCTV footage, a vehicle, which reportedly carried Koh, was seen turning from a highway. It was surrounded by three black SUVs, and after the vehicles stopped, at least five armed men clad in black got out of the car and a struggle ensued.

A petition aimed at spurring on attempts to find him reads: 'Since his abduction, the Malaysian authorities have been very slow to respond to his families requests for a speedy and forthright investigation.

'Moreover, they have not voiced any support for the Christian community in Malaysia or pledged to make sure such attacks stop. At this juncture, many of the religious freedoms that Christians have enjoyed in Malaysia and its multi-cultural atmosphere could come under increasing attack.'

Among those to have expressed their support for the pastor is the head of the World Council of Churches, Rev Dr Olav Fykse Tveit. Tveit wrote to the Prime Minister of Malaysia, Najib Abdul Razak, saying he was 'gravely concerned' for Koh's safety.

He said: 'Pastor Koh is well known in his community for the work he has done to help the most marginalised people, including through setting up and nurturing a community centre to assist single mothers, drug addicts and people living with HIV/Aids. However, he has been accused of proselytising and has received death threats on several occasions.'

He said the incident was 'causing deep anxiety and concern for the life and wellbeing of Pastor Koh' and was 'promoting fear and mistrust among the religious minorities'.