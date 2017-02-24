Major Blow To Christian Bookselling As Family Christian Announces Closure

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

A major US Christian bookshop chain has announced it is set to shut down. Family Christian, which has 240 stores in 36 states across America, said it had explored other options, but closing was now the only choice.

With over 3,000 employees and a well-known name, it is a major moment in the Christian publishing and retail industry. The company had been in trouble for several years and filed for bankruptcy in 2015.

The firm began as Zondervan in the 1930s and changed its name to Family Bookstores in the 1970s.

The company said it was 'the largest non-profit Christian retailer selling books, bibles, movies, gifts, church supplies and more'.

Speaking to Christianity Today, President Chuck Bengochea said, 'We had two very difficult years post-bankruptcy... We have prayerfully looked at all possible options, trusting God's plan for our organization... and the difficult decision to liquidate is our only recourse.'

The Family Christian website still proclaims that 'We're Hiring', but it now seems there'll be a period of uncertainty for employees and their families. All stores in the chain are slated to be closed but it remains to be seen whether parts of the business could be bought or rescued.

Online competition has hit a number of retailers and publishers in the US and UK in recent years but Family Christian is one of the biggest names to fall victim.