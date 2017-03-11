MacBook Pro 2017 Release Date, Specs Rumors: Rumored Early 2017 Release; New Model to Use Intel Kaby Lake Processor or AMD Ryzen?
It hasn't been that long since Apple launched the MacBook Pro 2016, but people are already talking about the rumored release of a new MacBook Pro this year. However, as the company remains mum on the issue, a plethora of leaks about the device's specs, design and release date have already been circulating around the World Wide Web.
According to KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the new MacBook Pro will likely run on Intel's Kaby Lake processor. This was reported earlier this year on MacRumors, which also mentioned that there will be a 12-inch MacBook with 16 GB of random-access memory (RAM) to enter production sometime in the second quarter of the year, 13-inch and 15-inch versions to be produced during the third quarter, and a high-end 15-inch model with 32 GB of RAM to be mass produced in the fourth quarter.
The Kaby Lake processor will make the new MacBook more power-efficient, Kuo believes. However, Architosh suggests that Apple might also consider the AMD Ryzen processor for the MacBook Pro 2017 since it has more to offer than the Intel chipset. These are all just rumors for now, so consumers will have to wait for official specs to come out before judging the laptop's capabilities.
As to the other rumored specs of the much-awaited MacBook, GottaBeMobile.com has listed some of these down, which include four USB Type-C ports and potentially a USB 3.1 Gen 2 port, along with several solid state drive (SSD) options: 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB, and 1 TB. The website also stated that the design could be closely similar to the previous model.
The current MacBook Pro, which was released during the week of the Mac's 25th anniversary in October of 2016, comes with only 8 GB of RAM and runs on an older Skylake processor, which had seemingly disappointed many of the consumers when it was launched.
Droid Report predicts that the new MacBook Pro will be released sometime in between March and May. However, there has yet to be an official announcement from Apple regarding the rumored specs and release date of the MacBook Pro 2017.
