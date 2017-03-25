MacBook Air 2017 release date, specs rumors: New laptop not included in March 2017 update; spring launch set?
Some speculate that Apple might be ditching its MacBook Air line, following the model's exclusion from the company's March updates.
While the rumor mill is currently buzzing about all things Apple, tech-savvy fans remain in the dark when it comes to the new MacBook Air. Earlier this week, Apple surprised fans by temporarily shutting down its online store and posting a notice that said: "We've got something special in store for you. And we can't wait for you to see it. Please check back soon."
Much to the fans' dismay, the updates did not include any Mac laptop or desktop, and the company launched a refresh for its iPad line of products instead. Apple quietly launched its new storage options for the iPhone SE and the iPad Mini 4, a new 9.7-inch iPad, and an additional red color option for both iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.
As Forbes points out, Apple's latest round of updates only show the company's bias against the MacBook, MacBook Air, and MacBook Pro laptops. While the watchOS and iOS-powered devices were refreshed and improved, the MacOS line was pushed further out of sight.
While it does seem likely that the MacBook Air is being silently wound down, there are still reasons to hope for a new update this year. Droid Report claims the device will sport the Intel Kaby Lake processor and a USB Type C port. Other notable features expected from the device include Retina Display, Touch ID with Force Touch, and a trackpad that supports the Apple Pencil. There is also a chance the device will have an E Ink keyboard add-on.
Recent reports are now pointing to a spring release date for the new MacBook Air, sometime between April and May of this year. However, since these are just speculations, readers are advised to take them with a grain of salt.
