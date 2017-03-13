MacBook Air 2017 Release Date, Specs Rumors: Apple Switching to ARM Processor, Spring Release Date Set?

The new MacBook Air might be just a few months away from its official reveal.

While the release of the MacBook Air 2017 is still widely debated, tech-savvy fans remain hopeful that Apple will soon introduce a refresh to the laptop line. Recent rumors claim that the company is now eyeing an update in April, along with a commercial release a few months after the device's launch.

According to reports, the upgraded MacBook Air coming this spring might not be so far-fetched. Best Buy dropped the price of the 2016 version during the last week of February, leading to speculations that a new version is on the way. The laptop is currently priced at $899.99 on the retailer's website — $100 less than its original price.

In addition, the tech giant is organizing an event in April to commemorate the opening of the 1,000-seat Steve Jobs Theater in the company's new 175-acre campus. It is suspected that Apple will make announcements about its new devices during the said event. Aside from the latest iPad line, the MacBook Air might also be unveiled on that day.

The upcoming sleek laptop will reportedly be powered by Intel's seventh-generation processors, specifically the Kaby Lake chipset. However, it is also believed that Apple may drop the Intel chip and choose a macOS processor called ARM Hurricane for the device instead. Although the said processor's name is not that popular, it seems related to Apple's chips for iPhones and iPads — Cyclone (codename used for the A7), Typhoon (the A8) and Twister (the A9).

Advertisement

Other state-of-the-art features that might be added to the MacBook Air 2017 include a USB Type-C port and a Retina display, which are quickly becoming the trend among new devices. Trackpad support for the Apple Pencil and E-Ink keyboard are also rumored to be introduced in the update.

Apple has yet to announce an official launch date for the new MacBook Air model.