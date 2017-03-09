MacBook Air 2017 release date news: March or May release date possible?

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

After an underwhelming update to the MacBook Air back in 2016 will this year see the solid update that we've waiting for?

At the moment, Apple has been very quiet on a MacBook Air 2017. At a recent shareholders' meeting at its Cupertino base, the tech giant actually said it was going to be focusing more on its pro devices.

So, the question we're all wondering is whether Apple is thinking about killing off the MacBook Air series entirely.

There hasn't been a significant update on the MacBook Air since April 2016, when Apple disappointingly only added a new 8GB onboard memory for the 13-inch model, while upgrading the Pro to have a new Rose Gold color option.

Then at Apple's October 2016 event, there was likewise no update on a new MacBook Air, while at the same time, Apple rolled out a new much lighter MacBook Pro 2016 that was similar in size and power to the MacBook Air. Around the same time, Apple actually pulled the plug on the 11.6-inch MacBook Air.

And in addition to the MacBook Pro updates, Apple is doing a roarding trade on its 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

So could it be that these two lines are slowly phasing out the MacBook Air?

If Apple's previous release timeline for upgrades is followed and it is looking to upgrade the Air series, then it would be reasonable to expect an upgrade in the first half of 2017.

MacWorld suggested a window of March or May, but actually speculates that the MacBook Air series is coming to an end and we won't see a MacBook Air 2017 at all.

It's reason for thinking this is a recent price slash on the MacBook Air over at Best Buy, down to $800. Of course, that could simply mean that a new MacBook Air is on the way and the store is trying to make room for it.

But its personal take at the moment is that all the indications from Apple are that it's done with the Air series.