MacBook Air 2017 release date news: March or May release date possible?
After an underwhelming update to the MacBook Air back in 2016 will this year see the solid update that we've waiting for?
At the moment, Apple has been very quiet on a MacBook Air 2017. At a recent shareholders' meeting at its Cupertino base, the tech giant actually said it was going to be focusing more on its pro devices.
So, the question we're all wondering is whether Apple is thinking about killing off the MacBook Air series entirely.
There hasn't been a significant update on the MacBook Air since April 2016, when Apple disappointingly only added a new 8GB onboard memory for the 13-inch model, while upgrading the Pro to have a new Rose Gold color option.
Then at Apple's October 2016 event, there was likewise no update on a new MacBook Air, while at the same time, Apple rolled out a new much lighter MacBook Pro 2016 that was similar in size and power to the MacBook Air. Around the same time, Apple actually pulled the plug on the 11.6-inch MacBook Air.
And in addition to the MacBook Pro updates, Apple is doing a roarding trade on its 12.9-inch iPad Pro.
So could it be that these two lines are slowly phasing out the MacBook Air?
If Apple's previous release timeline for upgrades is followed and it is looking to upgrade the Air series, then it would be reasonable to expect an upgrade in the first half of 2017.
MacWorld suggested a window of March or May, but actually speculates that the MacBook Air series is coming to an end and we won't see a MacBook Air 2017 at all.
It's reason for thinking this is a recent price slash on the MacBook Air over at Best Buy, down to $800. Of course, that could simply mean that a new MacBook Air is on the way and the store is trying to make room for it.
But its personal take at the moment is that all the indications from Apple are that it's done with the Air series.
-
Pope Francis' Christmas Message Calls For End To War
Pope Francis used his Christmas blessing to call for an end to fighting in Syria and the Holy Land.
-
Pope Francis: Christmas Has Been 'Taken Hostage'
Pope Francis said on Saturday that Christmas had been "taken hostage" by dazzling materialism that puts God in the shadows and blinds many to the needs of the hungry, the migrants and the war weary.
- Explainer: Who Were The Legendary Knights Templar?
- Former Porn Star Describes 'Ultimate Change' When She Found God And Became A Pastor
- Powerful Witness From Megan Phelps-Roper On Why She Left Westboro Baptist Church
- #InternationalWomensDay: 5 Mighty Women In The Old Testament
- Tracey Ullman's 'As A Christian...' Sketches: What's She Getting At?
- 'The Poor You Will Always Have With You': Did Jesus Care About Poverty?
- Should Shows Like 'Homeland' And '24' Portray Muslims As Terrorists?
- WATCH: Comedian Tracey Ullman's Hilarious Take On A Christian's Job Interview
- Not Just Smells And Bells: 10 Reasons To Try A 'High' Church This Season
- Over 80 Christians Arrested In China For Worshipping At 'Illegal' House Churches
- What Made British Archaeologist Believe That He's Found The House Where Jesus Grew Up?
- Indian Government Forces Compassion International To Pull Out Of All Projects Next Week
- This House In Nazareth May Have Been Jesus' Childhood Home, Says Archaeologist
- Two Christians Arrested In Iran, Says Human Rights Group
- 2 Pastors Kidnapped, Stripped, Robbed, Beaten With Metal Rods In Vietnam Amid Mounting Christian Persecution