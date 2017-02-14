'Love Transcends All': California Resident Showers Homeless Man With Everything He Needs — Food, Clothes, Shelter, Job

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Adam August (left) with Tarec Atkinson. (Facebook/Adam August)

This Good Samaritan is showing such boundless kindness and generosity that his deeds could be hard to beat.

Adam August, a resident of San Francisco, California, is doing everything he can to help a stranger—a homeless man named Tarec Atkinson, who lives by his lonesome self in a tent near a highway.

August found out that the Jamaican immigrant who came to the United States almost a decade ago has no friends, no family, and oftentimes no food, CBN News reported.

August said he had seen the homeless man several times as he would pass him by while on his way to the local coffee shop.

One day, he decided to approach him, put his hand on his shoulder, and asked him, "Do you want to have lunch with me?"

After lunch, August invited Atkinson over to his apartment where he finally had a chance to shower, a luxury he had no means of acquiring.

August showered the homeless with more of the things he lacked, including new clothes. He even helped him fill out job applications, and drove him to a job interview.

Thanks to August, Atkinson found a job after more than a year of being idle.

August even set up a gofundme account to help Atkinson get a house and basic necessities. As of Tuesday, Feb. 14, 326 people have donated $12,748 out of the $25,000 goal in just 11 days.

In his message on Atkinson's gofundme page, August says the deluge of generosity is proof that love transcends all things.

"This story has found its way into the hearts of so many regardless of race, gender, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religion, nationality, political views, or class," he wrote. "By caring about Tarec's story, YOU proved love transcends all."

Commenters have flooded August's Facebook page with heartwarming accolades and messages of support for his kindness and generosity.

"You are the most awesome person on the planet ... And thank you so much for your kindness to this man," one commenter said.

"You are beautiful on the inside and out, a true hero," another wrote.

"Adam, you are the kindest human, thank you for making a difference," another instant fan said.

August says the thousands of comments and messages he has received have inspired him to finish what he started: Change one man's life for the better.