LG G6 release date, specs rumors: U.S. will have to wait until April 7; price tipped to be around $795

LG G6 has made its way out to South Korean buyers already but the first roll out in the North American market will not happen until April 7.

Carriers in Canada will make the device available on that date. These carriers include Bell, Eastlink, Fido, Freedom Mobile, Koodo Mobile, Rogers, SaskTel, TELUS, Videotron and Virgin Mobile, according to Android Central.

Although it's not been confirmed by LG, it is being reported that the U.S. will get the same release date for the highly anticipated smartphone.

Well known tech tipster Evan Blass has said American carriers will also make the LG G6 available on April 7.

He recently shared a Twitter post saying: "JIC you wanted some proof that April 7th is the US launch day for LG G6."

Together with the post, he shared an image of the device in two different colors and both with "Friday, April 07" written on their lock screens.

The LG G6 is available in South Korea in three colors, Ice Platinum, Astro Black, and Mystic White. So the image gives rise to the possibility that Mystic White will not be available in the U.S., although it's possible it could be released at a later date.

There has been a lot of excitement around the release of the LG G6 since LG unveiled it at the Mobile World Congress last month. The specs include a 3300mAh battery and Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor, as well as 4GB RAM. The device will also run on Android 7.

It has sold strongly in South Korea, so far posting higher figures than its predecessor the LG G5. According to GSM Arena, it shifted 20,000 on launch date compared to the LG G5, which sold 15,000 units, and surpassed projections for pre-orders, which reached 40,000 in South Korea.

The price for the Canada and U.S. market is yet to be confirmed but International Business Times notes that the device is available in South Korea for 899,800 KRW, which is around $795.