LG G6 release date, specs news: G6 coming to U.S. shores April 7?

Fans were able to see the great specs and features of LG's newest flagship, the G6, at the recent Mobile World Congress. Now, new reports say it will be launched pretty soon – at least by T-Mobile.

According to a leak, the carrier is slated to release the wide-screen device on April 7, reports Phone Arena. The leak, which was posted on Twitter by who is believed to be a worker for T-Mobile, shows a photo of the new LG flagship with alleged release date stamped on its screen. The tweet has been taken down and cannot be accessed anymore as of the time of this writing.

Those who will purchase the smartphone will get to enjoy a wide display and a lot more features. According to the G6 official webpage, it features a wide 18:9 screen-to-body ratio, perfectly embodying its "Big Screen. Small Phone." tagline. The 5.7-inch 2,880x1,440 QuadHD+ resolution display with Dolby Vision technology allows for great cinematic viewing experiences.

The G6 also features two 13-megapixel rear-facing cameras with a wide 125-degree viewing angle, perfect for taking panoramic snapshots. It also features an enhanced front camera that makes taking selfies easier and more fun with the Gesture Shot and Auto Shot functions.

LG also says that despite the 80 percent body-to-screen ratio, the G6 is durable and tough. It has an IP68 rating which makes it dust- and splash-resistant.

It also features a 3,300 mAh non-removable battery, powering it for long hours of movies and games.

Speaking of games, the G6 allows for great gaming experiences with a Snapdragon 821 processor, an Adreno 530 GPU, 4GB RAM, and 32GB of storage (expandable up to 2TB). It runs on Android 7.0 Nougat clothed with LG's latest UI version out of the box.

Of course the alleged release is still a month's way off, and so it's better to wait for further updates. Android Authority reports that the G6 will be released in LG's home turf of South Korea on March 9, and will be released in other regions later. It's quite reasonable to believe that it will be released in the U.S. by April.

Prices are still unknown as of now, but it could fall between the $500-$700 range.