LG G6 release date rumors: features rumored to include improved sound quality, Snapdragon 821

There are plenty of rumors swirling around in connection with the release of the upcoming LG G6 and the latest is that the handset will feature improved sound quality.

The notch-up to the sound is reportedly thanks to a new Quad DAC inside the device, according to IBTimes Australia edition, in a similar style to the 32-bit 'Quad' DAC that featured in the LGV20, which was packaged together with B&O headphones.

The site also reports that the sound will be more balanced, new 32-bit Quad DAC in LG G6 will be able to control the left and right channels separately.

According to PhoneArena, the sound will be further improved with an increased circuit integration, with distortion levels as as low as 0.0002 percent.

And rather than go for a Snapdragon 835 processor, it is being reported that the device will instead come with the Snapdragon 821.

This little nugget of detail was reported by Gadgets 360, according to which SemiAccurate teased a screenshot of LG's CES 2017 presentation appearing to confirm the Snapdragon 821 chipset.

The presentation revealed other details about the upcoming device, including a fingerprint scanner on the rear, a generous 5.7 inch QHD display. It may also be water and dust resistant when it debuts at LG's February 26 event, if the presentation is anything to go by.

The device is tipped to roll out first in the South Korea market before a wider global release, but it is likely to come out a little ahead of the Samsung Galaxy S8.

Invited are already out for an LG press event at the MWC 2017 in Barcelona, Spain, and even this invite has got fans excited because the image used points to the LG G6 being bezel-less with the display spanning the whole of the phone's front side.

If this really is the case, it would follow that the buttons and speakers would all be built into the rear of the device.

Other rumored specs include a metal design rather than the plastic of the LG G5, as well as Google Assistant out-of-the-box, a dual-camera setup and IP68 certification, IBTimes Australia reports.