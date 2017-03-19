'Legends of Tomorrow' season 2 episode 15 spoilers: Legends go back in time to destroy Spear of Destiny

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The Legends will have to go back to World War I to destroy the Spear of Destiny in episode 15 of "Legends of Tomorrow" season 2.

Titled "Fellowship of the Spear," the upcoming episode of the DC superhero action-adventure television series will find a way to resist the temptation and destroy the spear. In order to do so, they will have to travel back to World War I setting.

In episode 14 of the show, the Legends went back to 1965 to look for Commander Steel (Matthew MacCaull) and ask him about the Spear of Destiny. Captain Sara Lance/White Canary (Caity Lotz) later discovers that Commander Steel, who was Flight Director Henry Heywood Sr. back then, left the celestial weapon in Apollo 11. The Legends come just in time on the moon to prevent Reverse-Flash (Matt Letscher) and his team to use the spear.

The promotional trailer for episode 15 of "Legends of Tomorrow" season 2. YouTube/The CW

In the upcoming episode of the show, the Legends will try to destroy the weapon.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, who plays the role of Amaya Jiwe/Vixen in the series, explains, "There's a reason why Rip (Arthur Darvill) tried to destroy it in the first place — he doesn't think anyone can handle the power of the Spear. Whoever gets it now has the question of, are we going to use it to change reality even if it's the one thing we shouldn't do?"

Given this, the Legends will ask for the help of J.R.R. Tolkien (Jack Turner) in World War I setting to carry out a mission similar to the "Lord of the Rings."

According to executive producer Marc Guggenheim in the same interview, "When we were talking about doing an episode about destroying the Spear of Destiny, destroying this magical MacGuffin of unlimited power, it seemed to be a perfect parallel with Tolkien and our World War I Middle Earth send up."

He added, "It was just one of those circumstances where this idea that we had six months earlier just aligned perfectly with the story we were breaking."

"Legends of Tomorrow" season 2 airs episode 15 on Tuesday, March 21, at 9 p.m. EDT on The CW.