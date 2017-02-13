Lecrae Warns People Against 'Destructive Anger' Against President Trump

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Christian rapper Lecrae believes Americans should channel their anger towards President Donald Trump in a more constructive way. (Facebook/Lecrae)

America has apparently become a divided nation at the outset of Donald Trump's presidency, and some people still can't seem to accept the fact that he is now leading the country. Asked for his comment on the matter, award-winning Christian rapper Lecrae says it would be better if the critics channel their anger in a more constructive way.

"I think when it comes to anger, we should have constructive anger and not destructive anger. Constructive anger means you can get involved in policies, programs, publicity and do things that are constructive to change society," he told Hip Hop N More. "You volunteer, create programs, collect funds, do productive things. Destructive anger never gets us to anywhere."

If Americans persist with their destructive anger, Lecrae warned that their thoughts and actions will only lead to negativity.

"It's not the model, tearing up stuff and hurting people is not going to get us what we want in any circumstance unless we're talking about a war," he said.

Lecrae, best known for his songs "All I Need is You" and "Nuthin," is pretty outspoken about his political and religious views. One of the things he often tackles is the issue of racism in America. But in one instance, Lecrae made a lot of people upset (fans included), when he posted a photo featuring a group of slaves on his Twitter account (@lecrae) last July 4 and wrote, "My family on July 4th 1776."

The rapper then confronted his critics in an op-ed piece for Billboard. "I posted a picture of slaves in a cotton field instead because that was the vantage point of my ancestors on July 4, 1776. They weren't free," he said. "Many of my supporters were upset by what they viewed as a divisive message being shared on a celebratory day. But there's a difference between creating division and exposing the division that's being ignored."