Lecrae, After Trip to Egypt, Realises That 'God Isn't Overwhelmed With America's Problems'

Lecrae poses outside a museum in Egypt. (Facebook/Lecrae)

From out of the blue, popular Christian hip-hop artist Lecrae says he has found a new hope for America after realising that "God isn't overwhelmed with America's problems."

In a Facebook post, the 37-year-old singer said his faith in God has been renewed following his backpacking trip to Egypt and Rome.

Previously, Lecrae voiced out his discontent at the political climate and social unrest going on in America, The Christian Post reported.

But after taking a trip overseas and going to places that were attacked by terrorists just days after he visited, Lecrae seemed to have found a new way of looking at things.

"I just touched a 3000 year ancient Egyptian empire. Some places I left were bombed a day later. That doesn't make me special though. This is some people's daily reality across the world. Then I left and saw the remains of a Greco-Roman empire," he wrote on Facebook.

"I'm still processing a lot but let me tell you one take away. God was present and helped people navigate thru those massive empires and all their terrors, injustices, corruption, deaths, pride, confusion and pain. The faith and compassion of people across the world is helping them navigate terrorism, hunger, and evil dictatorship.

"I realized when I got home...God isn't overwhelmed with America's problems. He's always been in control of what to us looks like chaos. I have a renewed faith and trust. I'm just gonna continue to play my little part in this big story," Lecrae said.

He concluded his post by saying, "If you're in dark times hang in there you aren't alone."

Lecrae has become an advocate for racial reconciliation following the killings of two black Americans, Philando Castile and Alton Sterling, by police officers in July this year.

But despite his efforts to heal racial rift, Lecrae says he has often been misunderstood for his statements, even by fellow Christians. "All the slander is too much for any one person to digest. They don't get me," he recently wrote in an open letter posted on Huffington Post.

"Just as I don't hate cops, I'm not mad at white people. But I am disturbed at the supremacy and disparities that still exist. And what's ironic is that I'm so bothered because JESUS actually challenges me to not only care for the souls of all humanity, but to feed the hungry, aid the sick, regard the stranger, visit the prisoner, and love my neighbor in tangible ways," he said.

"Honestly, the pains of humanity have been draining me," Lecrae added.