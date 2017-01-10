LeBron James Sets Aside NBA Rivalry, Offers Prayer for Jrue Holiday's Wife After Her Brain Surgery

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) shoots over New Orleans Pelicans guard Buddy Hield in the NBA game between the two teams at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio on Jan. 2, 2017. Reuters/Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sport

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James set aside NBA rivalry as he offered a prayer to New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday's wife, Lauren, who is reportedly recovering from brain surgery.

Lauren, the 29-year-old former Olympic soccer star, underwent surgery to remove a brain tumour last October. She underwent the delicate operation just a month after she and her husband Jrue celebrated the birth of their first daughter.

When James heard of what happened, he shared some kind words to his fellow basketball player before their teams faced off on Jan. 2 in Cleveland, Ohio.

"When we heard about it, me and my family and my wife heard about it, we were in L.A. at the time in the offseason and we automatically had a prayer for her," James, 32, told ESPN. "This is a brotherhood, no matter if you're on the same team or not, our league is a fraternity. Any time someone's family is going through a situation like that, you just hope the greater God above is looking out for him."

Jrue said he is grateful for James' kind words and prayers. The Pelican star is back on the court after missing out on 12 games to take care of his family.

"Obviously to him, family means more than anything. And the same thing for me," he said. "So, the fact that they've been praying and supporting my wife is a blessing to me. To know that this league and somebody of his caliber and the effect that he has on the game like he does can really have support for my family is awesome."

Jrue is pleased to report that his family is just fine, and that they are hoping for a positive outcome despite all of their trials. "My wife is doing really well and she's gradually getting better, and that's all I can ask for. She's alive, and I'm blessed for that," he said. "My daughter is OK. So, I'm happy."