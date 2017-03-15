Leading U.S. exorcist sees need for more exorcists as 'more people are playing devil's game'

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

A priest performs exorcism rites on a 'demon-possessed' girl. Reuters

America needs more exorcists as people's sins are opening more spiritual doors for the devil.

Fr. Vincent Lampert, a leading American exorcist, raised the warning in an interview with Church Militant over the weekend.

"The problem isn't that the devil has upped his game, but more people are willing to play it," said Lampert, the official exorcist for the archdiocese of Indianapolis, Indiana.

He said either deliberately or unknowingly, people are inviting the devil into their souls as they hook themselves on pornography, illicit drugs and the occult. He said these are the specific gateways where the devil can enter into people's lives.

"Where there is demonic activity, there is always an entry point," Lampert said.

The exorcist said demonic possession can't happen if people stop giving the devil power over themselves by committing sin. "If people would build up their faith lives, the devil will be defeated," he said.

Lampert said when he was appointed an exorcist in 2005, there were only 12 others in the U.S. who were permitted by the Church to perform exorcisms. Now, he said there are more than 50, but still not enough.

The Leo XIII Institute graduated its first class of 55 exorcists in 2015 and is set to graduate its second class of 52 exorcists this fall, according to Church Militant.

Lampert said laypeople can actually take part in minor exorcisms by saying prayers of deliverance. However, he warned that "the lay faithful should not give commands to demons" since the latter only recognise the authority of bishops and the Church. "If you claim authority on your own, it can get you into trouble," he warned.

In October last year, Father Gary Thomas of the Archdiocese of San Jose, California cited six signs by which people can tell whether there is true demonic possession.

"The first is an aversion to the sacred. For example, a Catholic could have incredible difficulty receiving the [Eucharist], to the point where it's burning as she's consuming it," he said.

The second sign is the ability of people to speak in a language they have not spoken before.

The third is the display of unusual strength.

The fourth is the foam coming out of people's mouth, which Thomas said is actually a good sign because it means the demon is reacting to the prayer.

The fifth is the knowledge of hidden things

The sixth is the "epileptic reaction involving the distortion of the face — histrionic out-of-control movement in the arms and the legs," Thomas said.