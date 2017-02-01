Latvian Who Stole Lazarus Icon From Cathedral Is Jailed

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

A Latvian man who stole a painting from Chester Cathedral and left a Christmas tree decoration behind has been jailed for nine months.

The icon, worth about £2,000, was stolen by talented artist and experienced restorer, Vasilijs Apilats, 61. Chester crown court was told he was not motivated by greed but because he liked the painting of the Raising of Lazarus and his actions were "akin to the instinct of a magpie".

The icon of the Raising of Lazarus stolen by Vasilijs Apilats. Cheshire Police

The painting was donated to the cathedral seven years ago by the family of a former dean of Chester, Ingram Cleasby, according to The Guardian. Apilats stole it in 2014 and was tracked down using DNA evidence. Police searched his Cheshire home and found the icon hidden among dozens of other paintings, mostly depicting Jesus, and religious artefacts.

Apilats' room showing his collection of icons. Cheshire Police

Peter Howell-Jones, the vice-dean of Chester Cathedral, said in a victim impact statement the icon was "hugely important" and was used as an aid for prayer, and its theft had upset the congregation.

Apilats wrote an apology letter to the cathedral and the general public after his conviction, begging for forgiveness.

He said at his trial he had bought the painting in good faith from two men he claimed worked at the cathedral for "restoration purposes".