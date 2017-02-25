Kourtney Kardashian Depicted As Jesus On The Cross In Large Framed Photo Displayed At Sister Khloe's Home

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Kourtney Kardashian appears to have done a "Yeezus" act as a large framed photo depicted her as a crucified Christ. (Instagram/Kourtney Kardashian

Is Kourtney Kardashian following the religious footsteps of her brother-in-law Kanye West?

On Friday, the 37-year-old reality TV star shared a clip on her Snapchat, showing what appears to be a large framed photo of herself in the image of Jesus Christ crucified on the cross, hanging on the wall in her sister Khloe's home, according to the Huffington Post.

Kourtney Kardashian has a picture of herself as Jesus being krucified on the kross? pic.twitter.com/1qqbdmD03y — Brett Rosner (@Brosner85) February 24, 2017

In February 2006, West appeared on the cover of the Rolling Stone magazine with the bold headline "The Passion of Kanye West." The cover shows the tormented face of the "Yeezus" singer looking like the crucified Christ complete with a crown of thorns.

And just recently, West was "immortalised" with the unveiling of a life-size gold sculpture of himself looking like Jesus Christ during His crucifixion. The sculpture called "False Idol" was done by street artist Plastic Jesus and now stands on the corner of Hollywood Boulevard and La Brea Avenue in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California.

No further detail has been given on Kourtney's apparent impersonation of the crucified Christ.

What is known, however, is that the Kardashians have not been shy in expressing their Christian beliefs.

In October 2016, when her sister Kim was robbed at gunpoint in Paris, Kourtney shared a passage from a devotional book on Twitter, "Remember that joy is not dependent on your circumstances. Some of the world's most miserable people are those whose circumstances seem the most enviable.

"People who reach the top of the ladder career-wise are often surprised to find emptiness awaiting them. True Joy is a by-product of living in My Presence. Therefore you can experience it in palaces, in prisons ... anywhere."

In June 2012, the Kardashian siblings—Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Rob—shared their spiritual side when they were interviewed by Oprah Winfrey.

Meanwhile, Kourtney was spotted on Wednesday arriving at a nighttime church service at a Los Angeles worship center at the same time as her former flame, 23-year-old pop megastar Justin Bieber, the Daily Mail reported.

The two reunited but tried to keep a low profile during the service.

Kourtney split from her husband Scott Disick during the Fourth of July celebration last year, according to E! News. They have three children together.