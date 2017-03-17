News Briefs

Kingdom Hearts 3 release date rumors: Kairi and Xion concert messages tease plot spoilers for third installment

Charlene Mason

Kingdom Hearts IIIkingdomhearts.com

Fans of Kingdom Hearts are excited about the possible plot for the third installment of the hit franchise after teasers at the recent "Kingdom Hearts" orchestra concert.  

During the concert on March 10, fans were treated to messages from Kairi and Xion which possibly shed more light on the plot of "Kingdom Hearts 3".  

According to Telegiz, Japanese voice-actors Rise Uchida and Megumi Toyoguchi revealed that Kairi is training to be a Keyblade wielder with Yin Sed and the former Organization XIII's member Axel/Lea.  According to VideoGamesRepublic, she cannot wait to help Sora and Riku when they return.

Xion meanwhile struggles with memories of time with two people dear to her heart.

Fans are speculating that Lea is trying to remember Xion and that Lea could in fact save Xion in "Kingdom Hearts 3" as they are close friends.  In addition to that, she could then in theory team with Sora and Riku in fighting against Xehanort and the new Organization XIII.

IBTimes reports that there are more concerts set to take place in the U.S. and the U.K. so it's possible that more plot hints could be dropped at these as well.  It would certainly be exciting to get a bit more dialogue to add to the plot theories as we sit out the long wait for the game's release.

"Kingdom Hearts 3" is a joint collaboration between Disney and Square Enix but both are staying tightlipped about the release date of the highly anticipated third installment of the hit franchise, although it's expected out on the PS4 and Xbox One some time in 2017. 

But there are certainly plenty of tidbits from the developers to chew on until it releases.  Recently, game director with Square Enix, Tetsuya Nomura, told Famitsu that Sora will be able to utilize two Keyblade transformations in "Kingdom Hearts 3".  

