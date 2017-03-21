Kingdom Hearts 3 release date rumors: concert reveals more about upcoming title's gameplay; Sora's Keyblade teased
Kingdom Hearts players are eagerly awaiting the release of the next installment in the franchise and while Disney and Square Enix have been quiet on that front, there are some tidbits as to the gameplay making their way to fans.
"Kingdom Hearts 3" in on its way and the voice actor for Kairi and Xion recently dropped some spoilers about the storyline in the upcoming title at the recent concert for the game in Tokyo, Japan, on March 10.
The voice actor actually delivered some lines from the saga during the concert, confirming that Kairi and Lea are in training to transform themselves into keyblade masters, and that there's more to come on Sora as well as Xion, who is trying to remember two people dear to her heart.
It's possible more teasers for the saga could come at future celebratory concerts as IBTimes reports that concerts are set to take place in the U.S. and the U.K. soon.
And interestingly, game director Tetsuya Nomura has shared a little more about the gameplay during MAGIC 2017 in which he shared that Sora's Keyblade could turn into a bazooka or crossbow, although the transformation depends on the attack and defense mode being employed by Sora.
Nomura also stated: "It should be noted that similar to the Keyblade that transforms into a tank and shield ... there is not always a division of attack and defense," according to Gematsu.
Disney and Square Enix have yet to confirm the release date for "Kingdom Hearts 3" and it's not expected any time soon. For now, fans have to settle for the anniversary game compilation "Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX" coming to North America on March 28 and Europe on March 31, with a special PS4 theme available as a pre-order freebie.
When it does finally arrive, the game will be available on on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles
-
Pope Francis' Christmas Message Calls For End To War
Pope Francis used his Christmas blessing to call for an end to fighting in Syria and the Holy Land.
-
Pope Francis: Christmas Has Been 'Taken Hostage'
Pope Francis said on Saturday that Christmas had been "taken hostage" by dazzling materialism that puts God in the shadows and blinds many to the needs of the hungry, the migrants and the war weary.
- Beautiful photographs of the Church of England's 42 Cathedrals go on display
- Why does God let us go through times of trial?
- Katy Perry steps closer to buying LA convent after legal dispute pits Catholic hierarchy against its own nuns
- French presidential debate dominated by Islam and Burkini row
- Faith in the Fire: 7 quotes from Reformation icon Thomas Cramner
- Christian pastor who found one of world's biggest diamonds to launch own mining venture
- Hair wars: Does the Bible teach that men can't have long hair?
- Why does this blogger say, 'I don't tell people that I'm a Christian'
- Beauty and the Beast review: the shocking truth about Disney's 'pro-gay' movie
- French presidential debate dominated by Islam and Burkini row
- Priest terrorises child in North Korean anti-Christian propaganda
- Thousands of Christians flee Myanmar to escape persecution amid fighting between rebels and government troops
- Pope Francis seeks forgiveness for Church's 'sins and failings' in Rwandan genocide
- Christian pastor who found one of world's biggest diamonds to launch own mining venture
- Bible links to huge statue of Egyptian pharaoh found in Cairo