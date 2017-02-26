'Kingdom Hearts 3' Release Date News: Screenshot Reveals Sora's Keyblade Transforming; New Heartless Types Coming

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

While the actual release date for "Kingdom Hearts 3" is still far off, Square Enix is teasing fans with a new screenshot showing the game's protagonist in action.

It was reported earlier that new details regarding "Kingdom Hearts 3" might be released quite soon. Thankfully, new details did surface at the recent Monaco Anime Game International Conference (MAGIC) in France. There, Square Enix unveiled a screenshot showing Kingdom Hearts hero Sora transforming his iconic keyblade into a shield, Gematsu reported.

Game director Tetsuya Nomura told Gameblog.fr that Sora used the shield in his fight against a huge new type of Heartless in Thebes, a setting from the movie "Hercules." Nomura added that Sora can do more than just turn the keyblade into a shield. He said the keyblade can also be transformed into "lot of things," including a chariot. This ability, he said, "is called power form."

While Nomura hinted at many other forms, the chariot and Hercules-themed shield are the only two forms known to fans in addition to the standard keyblade form.

If this info doesn't excite fans yet, then perhaps the new types of Heartless will. What kind of enemies will Sora face?

Release Dates?

While Square Enix succeeded in raising the excitement level among Kingdom Hearts' fans, it remains mum with regard to the game's actual release date. Speculations reported earlier point to a March 2018 release.

Nomura, however, clarified that they are still working on the game. Although certain playable zones will be playable come August, he said the development process is a difficult one, and they will need more time to make sure that the game would feature top-notch quality and give players a memorable game experience.

'Final Fantasy 7 remake'

Another game shown in the conference is the highly-anticipated "Final Fantasy 7 Remake." Nomura said he wanted to feature a video teaser but was unable to. Nevertheless he was able to share screenshots of what appeared to be Cloud and Barret fighting the game's first boss, a Scorpion.

Nomura said more details are coming soon.