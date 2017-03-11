'Kingdom Hearts 3' release date news: Nomura reveals new details; game to come real soon
Fans will be very excited to hear some new information about the upcoming game, "Kingdom Hearts 3." While we all know that it's coming soon, we still don't know when it will be officially released. What we have for now are some exciting details that fans would appreciate.
After revealing screenshots for both KH3 and "Final Fantasy 7 Remake" at the recent Monaco Anime Game International Conference (MAGIC) at Monaco, fans discovered that Sora's iconic Keyblade could change form into a shield and a chariot. The screenshot also revealed that Sora will be going against new types of Heartless in the upcoming game. Now we have more details regarding these things.
In an interview with Famitsu (translated via Gematsu), game director Tetsuya Nomura gave more details regarding Sora's shield and the enemy in front of him. Nomura said Sora was fighting against the "Rock Troll," which they have designed as a mid-boss in the game.
Nomura also explained that Sora's Keyblade does transform into various forms including a tank, a crossbow, and a bazooka. These transformations aren't limited to offensive and defensive types. Rather, these transformations depend on the Keyblade that Sora is wielding at the moment. This simply means that players will get to use different forms depending on the Keyblade they equip Sora with. Perhaps we'll get to see more forms as the game progresses.
While there in MAGIC, Final Fantasy Dream got the chance to interview Nomura. According to the interview which was posted in KH13, Nomura considers "Kingdom Hearts" to be the turning point of his game-designing and producing career. It's main protagonist Sora basically represents his passion as an artist, and he admits that he had to fight his way to make him the main character of the successful Disney-themed action role-playing game series, instead of familiar characters Mickey, Goofy, and Donald.
So far, we still don't know when Square Enix will release "Kingdom Hearts 3." One thing's for sure, though: it will be worth the wait. Stay tuned for more "Kingdom Hearts 3" updates.
