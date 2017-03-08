Kendrick Lamar's New Album To Focus On God, Rapper Reveals

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Kendrick Lamar performs at the 58th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California on Feb. 15, 2016. Reuters

He has been called the "best rapper alive," and now seven-time Grammy Award winner Kendrick Lamar has openly declared that he will be using his musical talent to express his faith and serve God.

Lamar has announced that his next album will be centred on God, The Christian Post reported.

In a recent interview with The New York Times, the 29-year-old rap sensation said the current "wayward" state of the world is compelling him to focus his music on God, who he said is the "biggest missing component in life."

"We're in a time where we exclude one major component out of this whole thing called life: God. Nobody speaks on it because it's almost in conflict with what's going on in the world when you talk about politics and government and the system," he said.

Asked whether the still untitled album will focus solely on religion, he answered, "It's very urgent."

Advertisement

By infusing more of his faith in his music, Lamar appears to be following the footsteps taken by fellow notable recording artists Kanye West and Chance the Rapper.

Lamar apparently showed his new spiritual awakening when he congratulated fellow MC Chance the Rapper after the latter won his first Grammys during the 59th Annual Grammy Awards held last month. Chance shared a screengrab on Instagram showing Lamar's message to him.

"Congrats bro. God is moving," Lamar wrote, to which Chance replied, "He is! Love you brother!"

Actually, Lamar has already injected his faith in his previous work. His album "Good Kid, m.A.A.d City" featured prayers while his universally acclaimed album "To Pimp A Butterfly" talked about God in the song "How Much a Dollar Cost?"

Lamar has previously spoken about his Christian faith. In January 2015, in an interview with Billboard, he spoke about learning about the rapture from his grandmother.

He said he believes in the rapture as described in The Holy Bible.

"We're in the last days, man—I truly in my heart believe that. It's written," Lamar said.