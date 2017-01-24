Justin Bieber Sells His Custom Ferrari At Profit, Says He Will Donate Proceeds to Charity

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Justin Bieber performs a medley of songs at the 2016 Billboard Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 22, 2016. Reuters/Mario Anzuoni

Canadian singer Justin Bieber has just sold his 2011 Ferrari 458 Italia at the famous Barrett Jackson auto auction in Scottsdale, Arizona on Saturday, saying he has an incredible plan for the proceeds of the sale.

Bieber sold his old car at a hefty profit. The vehicle was originally bought at $250,000 to $300,000, but he managed to sell it for $434,500.

Some people thought the "Sorry" singer would use the money to sponsor parties, or buy designer items and even another luxury car. Bieber has put an end to their speculations, saying that he plans to donate the money to charity.

"Justin is going to donate the proceeds from the auction to charity. He hasn't decided which one yet, but it will likely be either Pencils of Promise, City of Hope or Children's Miracle Network — maybe even a combination of the three," a source told Hollywood Life. "Justin gets such a bad rap but he has a heart of gold. He does so much to give back, and to help those in need. But people never care about that. All they focus on is the times he messes up."

Bieber appears truly sincere in turning his life around. He once made headlines for getting into public brawls and being arrested for driving under the influence. But now, he is making the news for going to Hillsong church conferences and turning concerts into a worship service.

"Honestly, people have no idea how much Justin does for various different charities," the source continued. "He has a huge heart and never stops giving."

Earlier, Bieber told Complex Magazine that his faith helped him endure some of the biggest challenges of his life, and that he is always happy to talk about his relationship with God.

"I'm not religious. I, personally, love Jesus and that was my salvation. I want to share what I'm going through and what I'm feeling and I think it shouldn't be ostracised. I think that everybody should get their chance to share what they're doing or where their journey is headed," he said. "I actually feel better and more free now that I know what I can do and what I can't do. My voice, I'm not gonna let it not be heard anymore. I'm gonna use my voice for a reason."