Society

Trump critic Russell Moore wins backing of ERLC committee for his 'integrity and boldness'
Queen sends private message of condolence to widow of Martin McGuinness as sources tell of strong ...
Historic Lincoln Cathedral to switch off lights and 'go dark' for Earth Hour 2017
Someone in Sinn Fein needs to fill the void left by Martin McGuinness
Beautiful photographs of the Church of England's 42 Cathedrals go on display
Does the Bible condone the death penalty? Philippines bishops blast President Duterte
No charges to be brought in vicarage baby death case
The 'Fifth Evangelist': the Christian legacy of Johann Sebastian Bach
Conservative vicar calls on bishop to 'repent' over thanksgiving for gay couples
At almost 90, Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI is 'in good shape' and following the news

Justice Alito says religious liberty is in great danger as America turns hostile to traditional beliefs

Hazel Torres

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito says he foresees 'pitched battles in courts and Congress, state legislatures and town halls' on religious liberty.Reuters

A "hostile" wind is picking up strength across America, threatening to sweep traditional moral beliefs.

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito issued the warning last week while addressing a group of Catholic lawyers in New Jersey, the Associated Press reported.

Alito said the nation's commitment to religious liberty is being tested by those who oppose traditional values.

He recalled that when he made his dissent in the Supreme Court's landmark same-sex marriage ruling in June 2015, he predicted that those who would oppose the decision would be vilified and treated as bigots.

He said this is happening now. "You don't need a weatherman to know which way the wind blows," Alito said, quoting the lyrics of a Bob Dylan song. "A wind is picking up that is hostile to those with traditional moral beliefs."

Advertisement

Alito sees darker days ahead over the issue of religious liberty. "We are likely to see pitched battles in courts and Congress, state legislatures and town halls. But the most important fight is for the hearts and minds of our fellow Americans," he said. "It is up to all of us to evangelize our fellow Americans about the issue of religious freedom."

This was not the first time that Alito issued a warning on the "greater danger" facing the constitutional principle of religious freedom in America.

In November last year, in an address at the Federalist Society's 2016 National Lawyers Convention, he warned that America's constitutional structure is facing "unprecedented challenges."

He spoke about the threats currently facing constitutional rights such as religious freedom and free speech.

He likewise quoted a line from a Dylan song—"It's not dark yet, but it's getting there"—to underscore the threat on religious liberty.

The warning on the threats facing religious liberty and free speech was sounded as early as October 2012 when the Heritage Foundation issued a statement noting that "all across America, religious institutions and individuals are being subjected to increasing restrictions on their free exercise of religion and freedom of speech."

Written by Jay Alan Sekulow, Heritage Senior Research Fellow, the statement said the "crackdown" can be seen in various sectors. For instance, it cited "employers or health care professionals being required to provide or facilitate abortions against the dictates of their faith."

"This rising disregard for religious liberty represents a marked break from the long-standing American tradition of accommodating religious practice and expression that predates the ratification of the Constitution," it said.

More News in Society
RECOMMENDED STORIES
AROUND THE WORLD
Related news
MORE ON CHRISTIAN TODAY