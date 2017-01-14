Joyce Meyer Shares Tips for a Great Marriage: 'A Good Marriage Happens on Purpose'

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Joyce and Dave Meyer celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary. (Facebook/Joyce Meyer Ministries)

Charismatic Christian speaker and author Joyce Meyer recently celebrated 50 happy years of marriage with her husband Dave. So if there's anyone who can effectively dish out marriage advice, then it's them.

That's exactly what Meyer did on her website. She said that marriage can be both fulfilling and challenging. Whenever couples find themselves struggling to get along, it's important for them to remember that God loves them and has a good plan for their lives.

Personally, Meyer said she and her husband became better spouses once they stopped trying to change each other. They became committed to doing what they believe God wants them to do, and they placed God first in their lives.

After realising that "a good marriage happens on purpose," they resolved to make the best of their relationship. "Every day when I get up, I purpose to have a good marriage. I'm not going to accidentally have a good relationship with Dave. Many times I have to pray and ask the Lord to give me a creative idea for a way that I can bless Dave," she said.

How does Meyer do this? She said she listens to her spouse and search for clues on ways to serve, bless and encourage him. "Listen with the attitude that you are going to be a 'need-meeter,'" she said.

Advertisement

At the same time, Meyer said couples need to learn how to give and receive forgiveness. "Forgiveness is the core ingredient to every successful relationship. So many people carry exceptions to their offer of love. 'I love you, but you really hurt my feelings yesterday.' Or 'I love you but I'm too tired, too busy, too distracted, too annoyed, too angry, too unhappy to be nice to you right now.' True love simply says, 'I love you!' No exceptions!'" she said.