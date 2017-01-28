'Joy Cometh In The Morning': 10 Bible Passages About True Christian Hope In A Time Of Pain

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

When was the last time you experienced joy?

2016 was a difficult year, which left many feeling weary, cynical and depressed. January may not have done much to improve things, and it's not hard for feelings of disappointment to invade your relationship with God too. We live in a broken world full of suffering and pain, and yet we were also made to experience love, wonder, and profound joy, even in the midst of that world.

Finding joy in the midst of real struggle is not simple or easy, and can never be reduced to a simple formula or quick mental exercise. Nonetheless, the Bible has much to say about the spiritual gift of joy. Here are ten examples to ponder and pray with.

Psalms 43:4, 65:8

The psalms are full of songs which bring together singing and joy. God is the source of joy, and he brings out joy from creation:

"Then I will go to the altar of God, to God, my joy and my delight. I will praise you with the lyre, O God, my God." (Psalm 43.4)

"The whole earth is filled with awe at your wonders; where morning dawns, where evening fades, you call forth songs of joy." (Ps 65.8)

Nehemiah 8:10

Nehemiah tells the people to celebrate, to share generously and to remember where true joy comes from, even when grief seems more natural.

"Nehemiah said, "Go and enjoy choice food and sweet drinks, and send some to those who have nothing prepared. This day is holy to our Lord. Do not grieve, for the joy of the Lord is your strength.""

Psalm 16:11

God's favour endures beyond his anger, and so too joy endures beyond pain:

"For his anger lasts only a moment, but his favor lasts a lifetime; weeping may stay for the night, but rejoicing comes in the morning."

Isaiah 51:3

"The Lord will surely comfort Zion and will look with compassion on all her ruins; he will make her deserts like Eden, her wastelands like the garden of the Lord. Joy and gladness will be found in her, thanksgiving and the sound of singing."

John 15:11

Here Jesus tells his disciples to remain in his love, and then tells them why:

"I have told you this so that my joy may be in you and that your joy may be complete."

Later, he tells his disciples that weeping and mourning will come, even as others rejoice, but that eventually, that grief will be transformed: "Very truly I tell you, you will weep and mourn while the world rejoices. You will grieve, but your grief will turn to joy." (16.20)

Acts 14:17

Paul's speech here reminds us that all human beings - even non-believers - can experience joy, this is the generous grace of God:

"Yet he has not left himself without testimony: He has shown kindness by giving you rain from heaven and crops in their seasons; he provides you with plenty of food and fills your hearts with joy."

Romans 15:13

Joy, like peace, comes from God, for a powerful purpose in our lives: hope.

"May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace as you trust in him, so that you may overflow with hope by the power of the Holy Spirit."

1 Thessalonians 2:19-20

Here Paul tells the Thessalonians that the joy that motivates him, and that he longs for, is the growth and salvation of the Thessalonians themselves.

"For what is our hope, our joy, or the crown in which we will glory in the presence of our Lord Jesus when he comes? Is it not you? Indeed, you are our glory and joy."

2 Corinthians 8:2

Here Paul reminds us of how joy can be found in adversity, and can be a source of generosity and life to others:

"In the midst of a very severe trial, their overflowing joy and their extreme poverty welled up in rich generosity."

Hebrews 12:1-3:

This famous passage tells of how it was joy that brought Jesus to the suffering of the cross, the joy of the hope that was to come. Joy does not eradicate adversity, but can lead us through it, and that in turn can inspire others.

"...And let us run with perseverance the race marked out for us,fixing our eyes on Jesus, the pioneer and perfecter of faith. For the joy set before him he endured the cross, scorning its shame, and sat down at the right hand of the throne of God. Consider him who endured such opposition from sinners, so that you will not grow weary and lose heart."