Josh And Anna Duggar Deny Divorce Rumours

Anna Duggar with her disgraced husband Josh in a photo shared to the Duggar family Facebook page in September 2016 for the couple's eighth wedding anniversary. (Facebook/Anna Duggar)

Josh Duggar, star of the former TLC show "19 Kids and Counting," is not getting divorced from Anna, his wife of eight years.

The divorce rumours started after a family insider told InTouch that Anna is "sickened" by the lawsuit against her husband, and does not want to answer questions about his alleged molestation of his younger sisters, reported the Daily Mail.

The lawsuit would require Josh and his family to be deposed. Anna reportedly wants no part in this, and this is allegedly the biggest driving force in her purported divorce plans.

"Anna hasn't told Josh she wants a divorce, but a friend of hers put her in touch with a lawyer and Anna has spoken to the lawyer on the phone," the source said.

"She's been putting off meeting them for some time because she was terrified of being spotted at their office, but she is now finally ready to make the move and will be visiting the attorney in the next week or so," she added.

However, a rep for the Duggars dismissed this rumour with Fox News. "The report is absolutely not true," the rep claimed.

Josh faced two big scandals back in 2015. The first scandal that rocked Josh and Anna's marriage was Josh's alleged indiscretions when he was just a teenager. He reportedly molested several underage girls, including his younger sisters Jill Dillard and Jessa Seewald.

When the news surfaced, the whole Duggar family came to his defence, and Anna even said she already knew about Josh's rocky past even before she married him.

However, Josh's second scandal was a lot more difficult to swallow, and his entire family was devastated because of it. The second scandal involved his secret accounts with the cheating website Ashley Madison. Josh later confessed to cheating on his wife and his porn addiction. His parents subsequently sent him to the faith-based Reformers Unanimous rehab facility.

Many people encouraged Anna to divorce Josh because of it, but the dutiful Christian wife remained committed to her wedding vows. Last May, they even announced that they were seeking the help of a marriage counsellor.

"We have been working with a professional marriage and family counselor to take important steps toward healing. It isn't easy and some days are very difficult. It is a long road to rebuild trust and a truly healthy relationship," they wrote on their website then.