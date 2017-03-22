Jonathan Edwards: 11 quotes from the legendary American preacher

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

A portrait of legendary American preacher Jonathan Edwards. Wikimedia Commons

The legendary American preacher Jonathan Edwards died on this day in 1758.

Edwards, born in 1703, became a Christian icon in colonial America. His Reformed preaching was a significant part of the spiritual revival known as the 'Great Awakening'. He is also remembered for his work on 'religious affections', where he wrote about the importance of human emotions in relationship with and experience of God.

He is best known for his fiery sermon 'Sinners In The Hands of an Angry God', which emphasised God's righteous judgement on wayward mankind, but he also wrote much about the love of God. Edwards died of a smallpox vaccination. His legacy and prolific writings of theology continue to influence today. Here are 11 quotes from Jonathan Edwards.

1. 'How can you expect to dwell with God forever, if you so neglect and forsake him here?'

2. 'Seek not to grow in knowledge chiefly for the sake of applause, and to enable you to dispute with others; but seek it for the benefit of your souls.'

3. 'A truly Christian love, either to God or men, is a humble broken-hearted love. The desires of the saints, however earnest, are humble desires. Their hope is a humble hope; and their joy, even when it is unspeakable and full of glory, is a humble broken-hearted joy, and leaves the Christian more poor in spirit, and more like a little child, and more disposed to a universal lowliness of behaviour.'

4. 'Resolved, that I will live so, as I shall wish I had done when I come to die.'

5. 'He that has doctrinal knowledge and speculation only, without affection, never is engaged in the business of religion.'

6. 'Surely there is something in the unruffled calm of nature that overawes our little anxieties and doubts; the sight of the deep-blue sky and the clustering stars above seems to impart a quiet to the mind.'

7. 'Resolution One: I will live for God. Resolution Two: If no one else does, I still will.'

8. 'Of all the knowledge that we can ever obtain, the knowledge of God, and the knowledge of ourselves, are the most important.'

9. 'God is the highest good of the reasonable creature. The enjoyment of him is our proper; and is the only happiness with which our souls can be satisfied. To go to heaven, fully to enjoy God, is infinitely better than the most pleasant accommodations here. Better than fathers and mothers, husbands, wives, or children, or the company of any, or all earthly friends. These are but shadows; but the enjoyment of God is the substance. These are but scattered beams; but God is the sun. These are but streams; but God is the fountain. These are but drops, but God is the ocean.'

10. 'Prayer is as natural an expression of faith as breathing is of life.'

11. 'Grace is but glory begun, and glory is but grace perfected.'