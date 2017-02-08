Jinger Duggar Talks Pregnancy: Will She And Jeremy Vuolo Welcome First Child This Year?

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Jinger Duggar, 22, and Jeremy Vuolo, 28, during their wedding on Nov. 6, 2016 at the Cathedral of the Ozarks at John Brown University in Siloam Springs, Arkansas. (Facebook/Duggar Family Official)

The Duggar girls from "Counting On" have remained in Arkansas even after getting married, but fourth eldest sister Jinger Duggar had to move to Laredo, Texas after tying the knot with soccer player Jeremy Vuolo last November.

It was a huge move for Jinger, who grew up enjoying close family ties in Arkansas. However, Jinger told PEOPLE that she adjusted to her new life quite well.

"We have just so perfectly adapted, it's been incredible. The biggest blessing," she gushed.

Jinger also admitted that she constantly misses her family, but that modern technology helps her keep in touch with them.

"We FaceTime, and there's always a family group message sharing what's going on," she said. "It's been joyous." Plus, visits are just "a flight away."

At the same time, Jinger has made new friends in Laredo, and she thanks God for their friendship. "I've definitely connected with the ladies here, and they have been so gracious," she said.

But after her elder sister Jessa Seewald gave birth to her second son, who still does not have a name, Jinger is now being asked about her own plans to start a family.

Jinger said she's not closing any doors on having a child, and that she and her husband are leaving everything to God's will. "We are just enjoying our life together, and we will see what the Lord does," she simply said.

Jinger married Vuolo last Nov. 6 at the Cathedral of the Ozarks at John Brown University in Siloam Springs, Arkansas. They had over 1,000 guests. Jeremy's father, Chuck, officiated the ceremony. Jessa served as her maid of honour while Jeremy's brother, Charles, was his best man.

They shared the happiness they felt as a new married couple on their blog. "YES! We are married! We are so thankful to God, our parents and our wonderful families and friends for celebrating this day with us and for helping us arrive at this moment in time. We love that we now are beginning our lives together as one, before God."