Jinger Duggar And Jeremy Vuolo Joke About Their Sex Life In 'Counting On'

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Jinger Duggar, 22, and Jeremy Vuolo, 28, during their wedding on Nov. 5, 2016 at the Cathedral of the Ozarks at John Brown University in Siloam Springs, Arkansas. (Facebook/Duggar Family Official)

"Counting On" star Jinger Duggar Vuolo and her husband Jeremy Vuolo had the time of their lives honeymooning in Australia. They even heated things up by taking a cooking class together.

In the latest episode of "Counting On," Jinger and Jeremy joked about their sex life during their cooking class, according to Us Magazine. "Being newlyweds, I think we're both looking forward to cooking together," Jinger says. "That's something that we'll be doing from here on out."

While Jinger was comfortable in the kitchen, Jeremy was not, and he had to be told how to flip the prawns. "I am not very experienced at all with cooking seafood ... especially on a grill. I don't think I've ever done it," he admits.

A lot of laughs ensued after the cooking instructor asked him what he is most excited to cook during the class. Jeremy misunderstood the question and thought the instructor was asking him about his marriage.

"It's like, 'I'll tell you what I'm excited about most in marriage,'" Jeremy laughingly says.

Advertisement

The instructor had to clarify that she was referring to the food. Jeremy replies, "Oh, right — back down to the food." It was his wife who answered for him: "Well. Uh, yes. I think all of it."

Jeremy had to explain later why he got confused. "Watching Jinger cook, she's beautiful, and so it was getting a little hot in the kitchen. I think [the chef] Bec was uncomfortable with a couple of newlyweds in her kitchen, but we were there for a nice romantic time. Must be the crustaceans and the garlic — natural aphrodisiac," he says.

"It's not like we just got married or anything," Jinger adds.

The two tied the knot last Nov. 5 at the Cathedral of the Ozarks at John Brown University in Siloam Springs, according to PEOPLE. They had over 1,000 guests. Jeremy's father, Chuck, officiated the ceremony. Jinger's elder sister Jessa served as her maid of honour while Jeremy's brother, Charles, was his best man.