Jill Duggar Dillard Shares Photo of Herself and Son Israel Comparing Their Belly Bumps

Who has the bigger tummy? Jill Duggar Dillard and her son Israel compare their tummies. (Instagram/Jill Dillard)

Even though Jill Duggar Dillard from "Counting On" is currently pregnant with her second child, her baby bump isn't really that big yet. In fact, Jill thinks it's comparable to her son Israel David Dillard's own tummy after he's had his meal.

On her Instagram account (@jillmdillard), the Christian mom shared a photo of herself beside her son. Both of them are pointing towards their tummies. "[Comparing bellies] after Israel had dinner," she captioned the photo.

Fans expressed their liking for the "cute" photo and congratulated the reality star for her new bundle of joy. "I'm so happy for you. I'm praying for another bundle of joy but I don't know if it's in God's plan," a female fan wrote.

"It's so fun that you and Jessa are pregnant at the same time! Both during this pregnancy and you guys' last one. Israel and Spurgeon are so close in age, and the same will be true for your new babies," another fan added.

Even though the highlight of the photo are their tummies, one fan even commented about Israel's big feet: "He's got some big feet! Might be [bigger] when he's older!"

Meanwhile, another fan wrote, "Looking good momma! Israel is gonna be a great big brother God bless you and your growing family!"

The Dillard couple announced Jill's second pregnancy last December. "Words cannot describe how excited we all are that God has blessed us with another precious gift!" they shared in a joint message. "We are eager for another sweet Dillard baby to join our lives come July, and we know Israel will be a great big brother. Don't forget to check back here often for updates on our family and our ministry and remember to tune in Counting On on TLC as this pregnancy unfolds! We are so excited!!!"