'Jessica Jones' updates: Season 2 may air sometime 2018; production expected to start soon

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Earlier this year, it was revealed on Twitter that a second season of the Netflix original series "Jessica Jones" is coming soon.

"Did you get the memo? Marvel's #JessicaJones is back for Season 2, only on Netflix," reads the post.

Did you get the memo? Marvel's #JessicaJones is back for Season 2, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/RPXkREmCgx — Jessica Jones (@JessicaJones) January 17, 2016 A social media post confirming season 2 of "Jessica Jones." Twitter/Marvel

Fans are generally excited about the news, but they have to wait until next year to see the show's sophomore run.

In a statement by Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos, he revealed, "Ideally there will be a rhythm of about every six months you'll get a new season or a new series from the Defenders group."

However, Netflix is already set to air the first seasons of "Iron Fist," "The Punisher," and "The Defenders" this year, which means that "Jessica Jones" season 2 will come only in 2018, the earliest. Nonetheless, its production is expected to start soon, especially since "The Defenders" has just wrapped up with its filming.

Advertisement

In an interview with Digital Spy, actress Krysten Ritter, who plays the lead role Jessica Jones, revealed that she will shoot the new crossover show back-to-back, "I don't know if they'll overlap a little bit."

"It's about to be a serious undertaking. I'm starting my physical training — lots of weight training and boxing," Ritter added.

Season 2 of "Jessica Jones" is expected to delve deeper into the characters of the story. Jeph Loeb, Marvel's executive producer and head for television, said in a statement, "The positive response to Jessica's story from fans all over the world has been overwhelming and we look forward to diving even deeper into these characters and this world."

Aside from "Jessica Jones" season 2, other Marvel superhero shows expected to be aired on Netflix are season 2 of "Luke Cage" and season 3 of "Daredevil" sometime in the 2018–2019 timeline. There are also talks that a sophomore run of "Iron Fist" may come sometime in 2019.