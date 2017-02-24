Jessica Jones season 2 spoilers: Luke reported to return; will he and Jessica resume their romance?

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Heartache abound for Luke Cage and Jessica Jones but it remains to be seen in season two of Jessica Jones whether they will resume their romance.

Fans can recall that Luke was devastated to discover that Jessica was the one who inadvertently killed his wife Reva as a result of Kilgrave's mind control.

Luke and Jessica were enjoying a budding romance at the time but that all came to a halt when Jessica couldn't keep the truth back from him anymore.

But according to some spoilers, there is a strong possibility of Luke coming back next season.

Showrunner Melissa Rosenberg shed some light on the matter in comments to The Hollywood Reporter in which she explained that the romance between Jessica and Luke was not a focal point of the show.

Advertisement

Rather, it was a plot device to give the audience more of an understanding around Jessica's character and all of her emotional issues.

She, however, didn't rule out Luke's return. And she did affirm that even if the romance isn't such a big plot focus next season, he's still an important part of what's going on.

It seems like it's all still to play for though as she revealed that she and "Luke Cage" showrunner Cheo Hodari Coker have not yet had a proper sit down about the plot.

"I also have, in my second season, one of the writers on Luke Cage, so in terms of moving forward with what has happened in Luke's story, with season two — not that that's as relevant to Jessica's story this season. But it's all connected, and it's all very important. So Cheo and I haven't had a lot of face time, but we've passed each other in this," Rosenberg told The Hollywood Reporter.

Jessica Jones season 2 is expected to air some time in 2018, although a precise release window has not yet been revealed.

But for fans who can't wait that long, they will get to see more of Jessica and Luke in "The Defenders" later this year along with other characters Matt Murdock and Danny Rand.