Jessa Duggar Seewald Gives Birth To Second Baby, Still Has No Name For Son

Jessa and Ben Seewald have been gifted once again with a baby boy. (Instagram/Jessa Seewald)

"Counting On" star Jessa Duggar and her husband Ben Seewald have just welcomed their second son.

Jessa shared a first look of her bundle of joy on her Instagram account (@jessaseewald) and wrote, "[Baby Seewald] is here and we couldn't be more in love!"

All throughout the pregnancy, the Christian couple kept their baby's gender a secret from everyone. But now the secret is out: Their first-born son Spurgeon Elliot is going to be a big brother to another baby boy!

Their second son was born on Feb. 6 at 4:26 a.m. He weighed 8 lbs. and 11 ounces, and measured 21 3/4 inches long, according to the Seewald Family Blog.

"We are so happy to announce the arrival of our sweet second son," the happy couple wrote on their blog. "Mom and baby are both doing well. We are so thankful to God for this precious new gift of life and are excited to be a family of four! Thanks to everyone for your prayers and well wishes!"

For now, the Seewalds still have not chosen a name for their baby. To recall, they also had a tough time figuring out Spurgeon's name.

"We've only had one or two conversations about [our second baby's name], so we need to get on it!" Jessa earlier told PEOPLE. "We did this last time (with Spurgeon) and procrastinated. Our son was five days old before we had it officially nailed down!"

One thing that the Seewalds discussed a lot was about was their plan to adopt. Even before giving birth to Spurgeon, Ben and Jessa already said they wanted to open up their home for adoption, and their plans have not changed.

"Ben and I still have a deep desire to adopt, and it's something we continue to look into," said Jessa. "We've also talked about fostering to adopt."