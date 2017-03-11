Jeremy Lin Offers 'Praise Report', Says 'God Convicted And Challenged' Him During Physical Recovery

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Brooklyn Nets guard Jeremy Lin (7) and guard Sean Kilpatrick (6) celebrate during the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee, on March 6, 2017. Brooklyn defeated Memphis 122-109. Reuters

NBA star Jeremy Lin from the Brooklyn Nets is back on court after being sidelined by his hamstring injury. In his latest prayer update, he praised God and shared how he was "convicted" during that difficult time.

"For my praise report, I'm thankful I'm healthy again and we got our first win!!!" he wrote in an email sent to his prayer warriors, a copy of which was sent to Christian Today.

The 28-year-old NBA star was referring to the Nets' victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday, March 6, where he scored 18 points and grabbed four rebounds in 24 minutes.

CBS Sports noted that Lin has scored 18 points in consecutive games and has started to get more aggressive on offence again. "If Lin continues to be productive, he could do just that and have a chance to perhaps capture the 'Linsanity' form he once had in a different uniform in New York," the sports news outlet said.

Back to his email sent to his prayer warriors, Lin said that before he came back from injury, "there were certain points it felt like I would never get to play again this season (I was being overdramatic)."

He said during the time when he was nursing his injury, he felt "like even more importantly than recovering physically, God convicted and challenged me of surrendering another level of my basketball and career to him through the injury process."

For his prayer request, Lin first asked that people pray for the Nets to finish strong this season—but not just in the game. "Whether that's having breakthroughs in our performance, getting closer as a team on and off the court, seeing teammates love God more or come to know God, I'd just like to see us finish the season strong in all aspects," he said.

Meanwhile, Lin is forfeiting one day's pay, which amounts to over $100,000, to fund education programmes for girls worldwide, The Christian Post reported.

Lin is teaming up with the grassroots organisation One Day's Wages, to donate his income from the Nets' upcoming game against the Boston Celtics on March 17. In addition to that donation, he has pledged to donate $100 for every 3-point shot he successfully makes this season.

In a statement on the One Day's Wages website, Lin explained his reason for taking part in the campaign.

"I believe it's important to raise awareness about social justice issues that have been swept under the rug. This is why I'm coming alongside One Day's Wages, a movement to alleviate extreme global poverty, to do my part in raising awareness about the issues many girls face in pursuing their dreams. Millions of girls across the globe are unable to get the education they need to provide for themselves and their families. My hope is to shed some light on these issues, and invite you to join me in taking action."