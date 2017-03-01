Jeremy Lin Finally Returns To Brooklyn Nets, Says He Will Continuously Trust God

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Jeremy Lin smiles with his mother, who came to watch his game against the Denver Nuggets on Feb. 24, 2017. (Instagram/Jeremy Lin)

Brooklyn Nets point guard Jeremy Lin is finally back in the court after missing 26 games. However, his first game back with the team resulted in a loss.

Lin was forced to sit back after he suffered multiple hamstring injuries during the 2016-2017 NBA season. Team doctors finally allowed him to return to the court last Friday. Unfortunately, his team still suffered a 129-109 loss to the Denver Nuggets, according to The Christian Post.

Lin only played 15 minutes during that game. Despite the loss, he was still grateful to God for restoring his health so he could play again. He posted a photo with his mother on his Instagram account (@jlin7) and wrote, "Tough game but thankful for my health and my mom coming to watch. She said 'I'm excited to come to Denver it feels like a field trip.' lollll. Gonna keep workin and trusting Him #BrooklynGrit."

Earlier, the Christian athlete confessed that his injuries really pulled him back, but he still viewed it in a positive light because it taught him how to be more appreciative of God's blessings.

"Not gonna lie this season's been very painful physically/mentally/emotionally not being able to battle with my crew night in night out," he wrote. "But God's been teaching me a lot about gratitude for the little things, full surrender of my greatest dreams, humility in service to my teammates and trust in His perfect timing."

Before signing a three-year, $36-million deal with the Brooklyn Nets, Lin was actually a back-up player for the Charlotte Hornets.

Lin said he decided to switch teams because he wanted to be a leader. We've talked a lot about culture and establishing a type of identity and work ethic, and I just kinda want to help," he told Fox Sports. "It's kind of like a blank slate for the organisation in a lot of ways, bringing in a new [general manager] and a new coach, and I just want to be a part of that."