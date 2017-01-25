Jeremy Lin Asks Prayers for Hamstring Rehab: 'I'm Hoping to Be Joyful and Grateful in the Process'

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Jeremy Lin (second from left) is forced to sit on the sidelines for now because of his hamstring injury. (Instagram/Jeremy Lin)

Brooklyn Nets guard Jeremy Lin will continue to sit on the sidelines for three to five more weeks after re-aggravating his hamstring injury.

The Christian athlete said being injured has not been the best record for him, and that he is extra thankful for his fans for sticking by his side despite this difficult ordeal.

In his first prayer email for 2017, Lin is asking people to help pray for the success of his hamstring rehab. "I've had a roller coaster of emotions that have ranged from determination to discouragement to optimism to defeat to anger to confusion. I'm hoping to be joyful and grateful in the rehab process," he said.

He first injured his hamstring on Nov. 2, just four games into the season. Lin was back on Dec. 12 and played seven out of Brooklyn's next eight games. Sadly, the pressure was too much for him as he re-injured his hamstring on Dec. 26 while playing against the Charlotte Hornets.

Meanwhile, Lin also wants fans to pray for the Nets despite his absence. He hopes they would be able to "gel" on the court and find success. But more than that, Lin hopes the Nets players would let Jesus fill their locker room.

"We have teammates who are faithful chapel and Bible study attendees and I pray that God would move in our lives like never before," he shared. "And also for those who haven't given their lives to Christ, that we would be able to evangelise to them."

The NBA star — whose exploits with the New York Knicks in 2012 led to the coining of the term "Linsanity" — also has another project up his sleeve. Lin revealed that he has finally defeated his "sloth" phase and has started a prayer journal.

"It's been amazing to write down and log what I'm learning, prayer requests for myself and others and documentation of how God is constantly showing up in the lives of me and my family [and] friends. I recommend everyone to try it if you haven't yet!" he said.