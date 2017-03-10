Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck Divorce News: Estranged Celebrity Couple Gives Marriage Another Try, Sources Confirm
Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck have temporarily called off their divorce, according to multiple sources.
After announcing their separation in June 2015, the two actors are now back from the brink of a permanent split. Insiders tell People magazine that Garner and Affleck have decided to try to save their marriage. A source close to Garner said the actress wants to give their failed relationship "another try," but a different source who's close to the couple claims the decision was made by both Garner and Affleck.
"There is always a chance of reconciliation. They love each other. They also really, really love their kids, and those kids love their parents," the other source told the magazine, adding that the pair wants to keep their family intact.
Though almost two years has passed since they announced their separation, Garner and Affleck have remained close and even lived together most of the time to co-parent their three children. The two were spotted having post-Thanksgiving breakfast together in November, and they have also taken vacations as a family.
Affleck and Garner tied the knot in a private ceremony back in June 2005. They have three kids together: Violet, Seraphina Rose and Samuel. A decade after their union, the "Daredevil" stars decided to call it quits after Affleck allegedly had an affair with their nanny.
In an interview with Vanity Fair last year, Garner said she dealt with her emotional struggles by returning to her favorite pastimes from childhood including writing poetry, playing the piano and going to church.
Garner will next be seen in the upcoming films "Simon vs. The Homo Sapiens Agenda" and "The Tribes of Palos Verdes," while Affleck is currently on "The Batman" and "Justice League."
