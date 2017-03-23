'Jane the Virgin' season 3 episode 15 spoilers: Jane goes back to dating game; Rogelio's lawsuit complicates his new telenovela
Jane (Gina Rodriguez) goes back to the dating scene in the upcoming episode of The CW's "Jane the Virgin" season 3.
Titled "Chapter Fifty-Nine," next week's episode will see Jane's attempt to date again after her husband's loss. According to the official synopsis, Jane is finally ready to try dating again so she asks help from Rafael (Justin Baldoni) and Petra (Yael Grobglas). However, it appears the duo have their own issues to deal with. Thanks to the advice given by Jane and Xo (Andrea Navedo), Alba (Ivonne Coll) tries to become more independent when it comes to Jorge (guest star Alfonso DiLuca).
Rogelio (Jaime Camil) is determined to start his new telenovela as soon as possible, but his lawsuit continues to get in the way of his project. Meanwhile, Petra grows concerned when she finds out that Chuck (guest star Johnny Messner) has been talking to the police, as it could put her in serious trouble.
The CW released a new promo for the episode and it centers on Jane's effort to put herself out again. The clip opens with an all-dressed up Jane walking along the streets while men admire her beauty. While in school of her son Mateo (Joseph Sanders), Jane talks with a new male character who compliments her look. "Look at you in that dress," he tells Jane.
The next scene cuts to Jane telling her new friend that "this isn't gonna happen." Jane's friend appears confused and eventually realizes that Jane is turning him down. He later clarifies that he has no interest in Jane, and it is all just a miscommunication. "For the record, I am not into you. At all," Jane's friend said.
Jane's husband Michael (Brett Dier) was killed off in an episode last month. Many fans were upset and shocked over the plot twist because Michael is one of the fan-favorite characters on the show. Given how Jane is now prepared to date again, there are speculations that it is only a matter of time before a new love interest for Jane enters the picture.
The third season of "Jane the Virgin" airs every Monday at 9 p.m. EDT on The CW.
-
Kevin Sorbo plays voice of God in audio Breathe Bible, will star in 2 upcoming faith-based movies
Mention Hercules, and Kevin Sorbo immediately comes to mind. This is because the 58-year-old actor played the role of the son of the Greek god Zeus for four straight years and 111 episodes in the 1995-to-1999 TV fantasy adventure series "Hercules: The Legendary Journeys."
-
Believe it or not: NBA's Shaq O'Neal and Kyrie Irving believe Earth is flat
Despite countless photos taken from space, scientific evidence, and plain common sense, some people still incredibly think that the Earth, the world that God created, is flat.
- Jonathan Edwards: 11 quotes from the legendary American preacher
- Why won't Sainsbury's stock this Christian Easter egg?
- Do social media and TV show us the world as it really is? Not according to Pope Francis
- Money worries upset more married couples than porn or adultery
- Beautiful photographs of the Church of England's 42 Cathedrals go on display
- Why does God let us go through times of trial?
- Katy Perry steps closer to buying LA convent after legal dispute pits Catholic hierarchy against its own nuns
- French presidential debate dominated by Islam and Burkini row
- Faith in the Fire: 7 quotes from Reformation icon Thomas Cramner
- Worldwide Catholic Good Friday Collection to go to Christians in the Holy Land
- President Donald Trump to deliver Liberty University graduation Commencement Address
- Pope Francis 'planning to visit South Sudan in October,' says local Bishop
- Westminster terror shooting: Four dead including a police officer
- Do social media and TV show us the world as it really is? Not according to Pope Francis
- No evidence World Vision siphoned money to Hamas - government review