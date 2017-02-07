Italian Priest Faces The Sack After Allegations Of Filmed Orgies On Church Property

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The Catholic bishop of Padua in Italy has said a Catholic priest is likely to be defrocked over claims that he organised orgies on church property, had over 30 lovers and took some to French nudist retreats.

Police have been investigating Father Andrea Contin, 48, since December and have received a statement by one accuser saying Contin beat her and "always carried a briefcase full of vibrators, sex toys, masks and bondage equipment".

Contin, of San Lazzaro church, at first denied charges by three women who said they were his lovers, but the Italian newspaper Il Gazzettino reported that he confessed to some of the charges after a search of his residence found video evidence of orgies.

According to The Independent, Contin is also accused of supplying some of his alleged lovers to men found on wife-swapping websites.

Another priest, identified as Father Cavazzana, admitted to involvement in the orgies, sometimes filming them.

Bishop Claudio Cipolla said that Contin will be relieved of his priestly duties, regardless of what the police investigation concludes, describing Contin's actions as "unacceptable for a priest, for a Christian and even for a man".

He added: "I am incredulous and pained by the accusations. Even if, at the end of this affair, there are no legal consequences, we have a duty by canon law to take disciplinary action."

Bishop Cipolla emphasised that his decision was not based on the media coverage of the allegations, but came after "direct investigation and verification that these events mean...Contin is not fit to carry out his [priestly] mission".

Cipolla said that he consulted the Pope about the investigation, who told him to "be strong" in discipline.