Israel Houghton's Wife Adrienne Defends Her Faith From Critics: 'Jesus Is Still Working On Me'

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Adrienne Bailon addresses her critic in 'The Real.' (YouTube Screenshot/The Real)

"The Real" host Adrienne Bailon Houghton, who is married to gospel singer Israel Houghton, is proud to be a Christian. However, some people are criticising her lifestyle choices as unbefitting of a true believer.

On Wednesday, Adrienne defended her faith during the "Hit Reply" segment of her daytime TV talk show "The Real," when one woman criticised her for attending a nightclub with her girlfriends in Cuba.

"A Christian woman should not be in a club. Adrienne talks about going to church and her husband is a gospel singer and encourages her to go out and stuff," the critic wrote in a comment. "I hate this light-Christian lifestyle."

When Adrienne responded, she received the full support of her co-hosts Tamera Mowry-Housley, Loni Love, and guest co-host NeNe Leakes.

"Now Jesus' first miracle, I don't know if you guys know this, it was at a turn up, folks. It was at a wedding," she said. "He turned water into wine because they had run out. Now Jesus was also accused of being a friend of sinners."

Advertisement

"How do you think the almighty God got that reputation? He was clearly in places that religious people like this nice lady that I'm replying to have a hard time with," she continued. "Everywhere I go, I know who I am. I love God and I am loved by God."

Adrienne said that she is far from perfect, and she still has a long way to go as a Christian. "Now i'm not claiming to be Jesus. Now if you feel convicted about that, then that's on you, boo," she said. "Under construction, Jesus is still working on me."

Earlier, her husband Israel said on BET's newest episode of "Lift Every Voice" on Super Bowl Sunday that he has no regrets in life, and it's all thanks to his wife. "I have a lot of things that I wish I had done differently given the opportunity to redo it, but that would have changed everything, and I am very content with where I am today," he said, according to The Christian Post.

Falling in love with his wife really helped Israel embrace this fresh perspective in life. He said his wife encouraged him and demanded honesty in their relationship right off the bat, so "that's where our friendship really became something special," he said.