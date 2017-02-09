Israel Houghton Credits Wife Adrienne Bailon For Helping Him Live With No Regrets

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Israel Houghton and Adrienne Bailon smile during the reception following their wedding in Paris three months after their engagement. (Instagram/Israel Houghton)

Worship leader Israel Houghton might have made a lot of mistakes in his life, but he is nonetheless grateful for everything that has happened to him.

"I literally could say I have no regrets," Houghton said on BET's newest episode of "Lift Every Voice" on Super Bowl Sunday, according to The Christian Post. "I have a lot of things that I wish I had done differently given the opportunity to redo it, but that would have changed everything, and I am very content with where I am today."

Falling in love with his wife, "The Real" host Adrienne Bailon, really helped Houghton embrace this fresh perspective in life. He said his wife encouraged him and demanded honesty in their relationship right off the bat, so "that's where our friendship really became something special," he said.

For her part, Bailon said that honesty is quite important for her. In her past relationships, Bailon said her honesty was not looked at in a positive light, but things changed when she started a new one with Houghton. Unlike other guys she dated in the past, Houghton valued her enough to uphold her honesty.

"I'm almost too honest for my own good, in this case it actually benefited me. If I had never been that way, we would never be this way," she said.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Bailon is harnessing her honesty to discuss one of the hottest topics in America right now: President Donald Trump's so-called "Muslim travel ban."

She earlier posted on Instagram a video showing an Iranian-American couple crying while waiting for their relative at the Los Angeles International Airport. But before they could reunite, their relative had to be rerouted back to Iran because of Trump's immigration order.

"My heart breaks watching this video. Pray for our country. Pray for the world," she captioned it.

The post has already been removed, according to Faith Wire, but the link to it made on her Twitter account (@AdrienneBailon) still remains. In it, she shared an applicable Bible passage from Leviticus 19:33-34. It reads, "When a foreigner resides among you in your land, do not mistreat... "