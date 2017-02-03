ISIS Sex Slave Survivor Recalls Horrific Captivity, Says 12 Brutes Raped Her: 'I Suffered Unspeakable Crimes'

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Nadia Murad Basee Taha describes her experience of being an ISIS sex slave and how she escaped from the terrorist group in front of the United Nations Security Council in December 2015. Reuters

She was a victim of crimes so malevolent that there are no words to describe them.

Revisiting her traumatic past once again, Islamic State (ISIS) sex slave survivor Nadia Murad bared more details of her harrowing captivity and escape from the clutches of her captors in Iraqi Kurdistan in 2014.

The young Yazidi woman revealed that she was raped by 12 ISIS brutes but could not talk much about the details of her captivity because they're so painful.

"We were subjected to crimes to their hands that nobody can mention what they did for us," she told STV News.

Murad said the ISIS grabbed thousands of women and girls, some as young as 10 years old, turning them into sex slaves and forcing them to change their religion.

Advertisement

"I was subjected to many bad things. In total 12 men raped me," she revealed.

Murad said she finally found the chance to escape when her last captor left the house unguarded.

With the help of human rights workers, she was able to find refuge in Germany, where she is now starting a new life.

Her courage in speaking out about her ordeal earned her the prestigious Vaclav Havel Human Rights Prize in Strasbourg.

Murad further captured the world's attention with her stinging comments on what's going on in the Middle East.

She blasted world leaders for not doing much to help the victims of genocide in the Middle East, saying what the ISIS is doing to women is "more difficult than death."

"We die every day because we see the world silent in the face of our plight," she said last year.

Last November, she said 3,400 Yazidi women and girls remain enslaved for ISIS sex use and that only very few of the girls have been rescued since the operation to free Mosul began in October.

Such is the fear of ISIS captivity that other Yazidi girls have resorted to drastic measures to prevent them from being abducted and turned into sex slaves.

Yasmin, a 17-year-old Yazidi girl, was one of them. In August last year, she was reportedly gripped with fear when she thought that ISIS militants had entered the refugee camp in Iraq where she was staying to take her away along with other girls.

To stop ISIS from abducting her and turning her into a sex slave, she thought of severely disfiguring herself so that she would look undesirable to the jihadists.

She then doused her face and body with petrol and lit a match, enduring the terrible pain as the flames burned her skin, including her face and hair, disfiguring her and damaging her nose, lips and ears—over 80 percent of her body.