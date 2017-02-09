ISIS Keeps Files Of How Many Sex Slaves Its Fighters Have; Many Foreign Recruits Are Refusing To Fight

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Yazidi sisters, who escaped from captivity by ISIS militants, at Sharya refugee camp on the outskirts of Duhok province, Iraq on July 3, 2015. Reuters

Having sex slaves has apparently become the norm in the Islamic State (ISIS).

A report from The Washington Post has revealed that the terrorist organisation has included the number of "slave girls" in the records of its fighters, along with their blood type and other personal data.

The report, which was based from seized ISIS documents, also showed that many foreign recruits of the jihadist group are now refusing to fight and trying to flee the region, apparently because of the mounting casualties on the jihadist ranks being inflicted by the ongoing anti-ISIS military campaigns in both Iraq and Syria.

"In addition to each militant's name, country of origin, country of residency, date of birth, blood type and weapons specialties, the documents list the number of wives, children and 'slave girls' each had," The Washington Post reported.

In November, Reuters reported that thousands of women and children are still under ISIS captivity, many of them serving as sex slaves who are subjected to rape and torture.

Advertisement

The terrorist group has even issued detailed guidelines on how its fighters should treat their female captives turned sex slaves. For instance, a document shows that an ISIS fighter is allowed to own two girls who are sisters, but he is permitted to have sex with only one of them.

"Pre-pubescent girls can be taken as concubines. You cannot have penetrative sex but you can still enjoy them," according to the ISIS document.

Nadia Murad, a Yazidi sex slave who managed to escape from the clutches of ISIS, has become the voice of the thousands of women and girls brutalised and enslaved by the terrorist organisation.

In a report earlier this month, Murad said about 3,400 Yazidi women and girls remain enslaved by ISIS for sex use and that only very few of them have been rescued by the coalition forces.

Revisiting her nightmarish past, she revealed that she was raped by 12 ISIS brutes during her captivity in 2014 but could not talk much about the details of what happened to her because they're so painful.

"We were subjected to crimes to their hands that nobody can mention what they did for us," she said.

"I was subjected to many bad things. In total 12 men raped me," she revealed.