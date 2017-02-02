Is Protesting Biblical? Should Christians Get Involved In It?

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Anti-Trump demonstrators organised by RefuseFascism.org march through the streets of Washington. Reuters

Today's world is flooded with news stories of people marching against a new leadership that's undertaking questionable reforms and decisions we disagree with. What is the Christian response to such protest? Can we get involved? Should we get involved?

Protesting is most often done in the name of change. But today, we have many levels and methodologies in launching a protest action. There are peaceful protests and violent ones. Some ask for change or reform while others ask for change in leadership. Some protest movements make complete sense while others are just pointless rambling where majority of the participants don't even know what they're getting into.

I believe in opposing evil and injustice as Proverbs 31:9 commands us, "Open your mouth, judge righteously, defend the rights of the poor and needy."

But there is a Christian way of protesting. It's not necessarily the only right way, but it is undoubtedly the best way to stand for change and do something about the problems of the world.

The methodology of the perfect Christian protest is found in 2 Chronicles 7:14: "If my people who are called by my name humble themselves, and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and heal their land."

Let's look closely at what this protest looks like.

Humble Ourselves

Again and again people have protested against other people, but rarely do you see anyone internally protest against one's own mistakes and brokenness. Until we realise that we—in a sense—are part of the problem, we will never be part of the solution. A proper "protest" starts with standing in humility before God and others.

Seek God's Face

The greatest agent of change will always be the presence of God. To seek God's face is symbolic of seeking His presence. Just as Moses refused to go to the Promised Land if God did not go with him and his people, we ought to refuse to see a future if we don't see God there.

And to seek God doesn't mean seeking religion, the church or a doctrine implanted in the educational system. If we are to seek God, we are to seek His agenda and plans, not our own plans to force Him down people's throats.

Consecrate Ourselves

Our consecration and turning from our wickedness as a people becomes the catalyst of true and lasting change. That change, however, is impossible on our own. We need the cleansing power of the Holy Spirit through the finished work of Christ. As we embrace the fullness of what Jesus already accomplished for us, we will start to live a life consecrated from glory to glory.

The Result: A Healed Land

The promise of God is clear in Scripture, and it still stands today. God's healing is what we should seek first if we want to see true change. God's healing brings justice, liberty and love. It's when we protest against the darkness within us and in the world and turn to the light that is in God that we will see true healing.