Is Materialism Affecting Your Christian Faith?

This Christmas season, it's very easy to fall into the trap of materialism. Everywhere you look, there are sales and discounts and it is becoming irresistible to buy things you don't really need. Materialism is a common sin that we all commit and in order to overcome it, we must address the problem head on.

The first thing to ask yourself is "Am I materialistic?" It's quite a tricky question considering that we do allow ourselves to indulge on things we want from time-to-time. But, how will you know if you're already sinning? I have some questions here that you can ponder on before we talk more about materialism:

Are you a compulsive buyer?

Do you overspend most of the time?

Do you feel discontented with what you have in life right now?

Are you spending more than you are saving?

Are you spending all your money without saving for the future?

Do you yearn to hoard money without any real need for it?

Do you avoid giving tithes to the church/God?

Do you find yourself cheating on your taxes just so you can get more money in your pocket?

Have you used your credit card but cannot completely pay off your debt?

Do you spend a lot of money on depreciating items?

Do you feel nervous and uncomfortable when your pastor talks about money and finances?

If you answered yes to more than one question here, then you're most likely committing materialism. The main problem with being materialistic is that it is deeply rooted in your heart. If your heart is not contented, logically, you will keep wanting more. And even if you have everything you need, you will still want more.

For materialistic individuals, money isn't just something to help buy necessities and live a comfortable life. For them, the ultimate goal in life is to become rich. As a result, any Christian who commits this sin will find himself growing farther away from God. Here are some of the ways materialism affects one's faith:

1. No Contentment

Personally, I think as human beings, we are all ambitious. However, there is that very thin line between contentment and always yearning for more. As I've mentioned earlier, the problem is deeply rooted in the heart, which makes it hard to change.

When you make money your king, your heart will lose focus on God. The enemy will easily manipulate you into thinking that money is what you need and not God. Living a comfortable life is not enough; the enemy wants you to think that a truly successful life is defined by wealth and wealth alone.

2. Constant Yearning

When a person is not contented and satisfied, there will be constant and persistent yearning to have more. Actually, nothing will be enough for a materialistic person.

Faith is greatly affected because this person loses sight of what matters the most. Instead of spending his extra hours in devotion with God, he continues to find ways to earn money. Instead of praying to God and thanking him for what he has in life, he is too busy working and accumulating wealth. This constant yearning for money puts his faith at a standstill and therefore, damages his personal relationship with the Lord.

3. Misery and Unhappiness

Now when a person is enveloped by materialism, there's nothing that will make him feel happy and that's simply because he isn't contented with anything. The wish list keeps growing and it turns into a never-ending buying spree.

The fact of the matter is, when a person can no longer be happy whenever he crosses off something on his wish list, such person will live in misery and unhappiness. This person will live a life of always wanting more without realizing that the only thing he needs is God...nothing more, nothing less.

"Money is the root of all evil," I'm sure you've heard this phrase a million times and that's because it is true! Money instills jealousy, greed and discontentment in our hearts and the worse part of it all is that we don't even realize it. We're falling victims to worldly things and we're losing our power over it.

If you find yourself committing materialism, I urge you to pray and ask for God's help. It will be very hard to change your heart on your own. Truth is, materialism is like an addiction, but the good news is is that just like any addiction, it can be beat! Before I go, I will leave you with this verse and hopefully, it can inspire you to fight materialism too.

Matthew 6:19-21: "19 Do not store up for yourselves treasures on earth, where moths and vermin destroy, and where thieves break in and steal. 20 But store up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where moths and vermin do not destroy, and where thieves do not break in and steal. 21 For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also.