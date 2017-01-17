Is Lindsay Lohan Converting To Islam? Actress Denies Move After Posting Arabic Peace Message On Social Media

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Actress Lindsay Lohan arrives for the presentation of the Gareth Pugh Spring/Summer 2016 collection during London Fashion Week in London, Britain September 19, 2015. There have been rumours that Lohan is converting to Islam after she deleted her Instagram account and replaced it with an Arabic message of peace. Reuters

On the face of it, Lindsay Lohan is an unlikely convert to Islam.

But Muslims have been optimistically welcoming the starto the faith after she deleted all her photos on the social media site Instagram and replaced them with the Arabic message "Alaikum salam", meaning "and unto you peace".

In response, one woman wrote on Twitter: "Im so happy that lindsay lohan found Islam. may Allah guide her and bless her".

Another posted: "I heard that Lindsay Lohan converted to Islam? If its true, alhamdulillah. God has shown her the right path to now follow".

Although Lohan's spokesperson has now denied that Lohan is converting to Islam, there have been a number of reasons for hope among Muslims keen to see her join their faith.

According to the Daily Mail website, Lohan spent the New Year in Dubai, and in 2015 there were rumours that she was set to convert after she was pictured holding a Koran while doing community service in Brooklyn.

Lohan told the Turkish talk show Haber Turk later that year that she had been given the book by friends, adding that it "opened doors" for her spiritually.

"My very close friends, who have been there for me a lot, in London are Saudi and they gave me the Koran and I brought it to New York because I was learning," she said. "It opened doors for me to experience spiritually, to find another true meaning. This is who I am."

Lohan added that she was attacked in the US after the pictures were revealed.

"They crucified me for it in America. They made me seem like Satan. I was a bad person for holding that Koran," the actress said.

In 2014, Lohan professed her interest in a number of religions during an interview with Oprah Winfrey, describing herself as "a very spiritual person".

Speaking after completing her sixth period in rehab, she told the talk-show host: "I'm a very spiritual person and I've become more spiritual as time has gone on...I'm really in touch, whether it's prayer or meditation... there are so many powers greater than me in the world. I've been blessed and lucky enough to have been given a gift to share with other people."

Last October, Lohan visited Turkey and met with child refugees who had fled Syria. She said that she hoped to return to Turkey soon, telling Page Six in December: "The dates are not set yet. It depends on how Turkey feels after the recent terrorist attack in Istanbul...Not that any attack has or will ever stop me from helping those suffering, those who need our help the most."

She added: "I miss my family a lot, but they are very supportive and understanding of the fact that my main focus is business, writing and soon to start another film. More so, my work with refugees."